Controversial Item Now Banned At Popular New York Grocery Chain
A popular item is now banned at a grocery chain with many stores across New York State.
Stop & Shop has nearly 400 locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
This Item No Longer For Sale At 93 Stop & Shop Stores In New York State
According to the Stop & Shop website, there are currently 93 stores across the Empire State. Many stores can be found across the Hudson Valley.
Recently, the company stopped all sales all tobacco products at all stores. This is part of the brand’s commitment to community wellness.
"Our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated.
Stop & Shop Closed 32 Stores Nationwide
By the end of 2024, Stop & Shop closed around 32 locations. Seven of those are in New York.
Below are the stores in New York State that closed down.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Before stopping sales of cigarettes, Stop & Shop hosted buy-back events.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
Customers who returned unopened cartons received gift cards and a gift bag filled with healthy snacks.
Discontinued, Rare, and Old Cigarette Brands
Discontinued, Rare, and Old Cigarette Brands
Classic Cigarette Vending Machines
Classic Cigarette Vending Machines
Gallery Credit: Tommy Carroll
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart