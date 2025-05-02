Controversial Item Now Banned At Popular New York Grocery Chain

Controversial Item Now Banned At Popular New York Grocery Chain

Canva

A popular item is now banned at a grocery chain with many stores across New York State.

Stop & Shop has nearly 400 locations across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

This Item No Longer For Sale At 93 Stop & Shop Stores In New York State

Canva
loading...

According to the Stop & Shop website, there are currently 93 stores across the Empire State. Many stores can be found across the Hudson Valley.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Recently, the company stopped all sales all tobacco products at all stores. This is part of the brand’s commitment to community wellness.

"Our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated.

Stop & Shop Closed 32 Stores Nationwide

Google
loading...

By the end of 2024, Stop & Shop closed around 32 locations. Seven of those are in New York.

Below are the stores in New York State that closed down.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Before stopping sales of cigarettes, Stop & Shop hosted buy-back events.

See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake

Customers who returned unopened cartons received gift cards and a gift bag filled with healthy snacks.

Discontinued, Rare, and Old Cigarette Brands

Discontinued, Rare, and Old Cigarette Brands

Classic Cigarette Vending Machines

Classic Cigarette Vending Machines

Cigarette smoking is slowly becoming a thing of the past but here are some remnants of a time when smoking was widely accepted.

There are lots of different types of cigarette vending machines from back in the day that you won't see in a restaurant or in front of a store anymore.

Gallery Credit: Tommy Carroll

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America

We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley News, Orange County

More From Hudson Valley Post