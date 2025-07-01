Construction and closures on major highways is expected to continue to cause major headaches for Hudson Valley drivers for months.

Construction that's causing a massive headache for many in the Hudson Valley will last much longer than expected.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Ramp To New York State Thruway In Rockland County Remains Closed

The Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound ramp that connects to the New York State Thruway northbound remains closed until further notice.

"The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists that the ramp from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway to Exit 9W (Interstate 87) northbound in the Town of Clarkstown will be closed," the New York State DOT states in its press release.

The closure started in April and was supposed to end by June 30th. However, the New York State Department of Transportation says the interchange ramp in Clarkstown will remain closed this summer.

The southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 9W ramp to the Thruway northbound was supposed to reopen to traffic on Monday, but the shutdown has been extended to fall.

One commuter says the closure is causing "horrific" traffic during the morning commute.

State officials did say weather or other factors could change the construction timeline.

Reason For Closure

Closures were announced so crews can make much-needed repairs on the Route 304 overpass, which was constructed in 1953. The overpass brings vehicles over I-87 in Clarkstown.

Detours are posted in the area.

