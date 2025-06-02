A Hudson Valley father and his two sons are dead after a fast-moving house fire tore through their home. First responders were too late to stop the devastation.

New York State Police, the Town of Goshen Police Department, and numerous fire departments and EMS agencies from Orange County rushed to the scene of a massive house fire in Goshen on Saturday night.

Massive Fire In Orange County, New York

First responders responded around 8 p.m. on May 31 to a residential structure fire with entrapment located at 876 Pulaski Highway in the town of Goshen.

According to New York State Police, fire personnel arrived on the scene to find the "building completely engulfed in flames."

During rescue operations, 50-year-old Shane Munn was found dead inside the home.

Goshen Father, Two Sons Killed In House Fire

Munn's two sons, ages 12 and 17, were also found inside the home. They were taken to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, but unfortunately, both died from their injuries.

Their names weren't released.

"Without question, the most joy Shane experienced in his life were during the times he could make his sons happy by something as simple as taking them out for ice cream," Mattingly's Tavern in Florida, New York wrote on Facebook Shane. "Erin and I spent many an afternoon with Shane during his lunch hour and on the days when his work ended early talking about the monumental challenges of being a single father and specifically, about his boys who he deeply loved."

Cause Of Fire Remains Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit and the Hudson Valley Arson and Explosives Task Force.

