Common Home Appliance Can Kill You In New York

Health officials warn if you allow this to happen this winter, a home appliance could kill you.

This past week has been one of the coldest weeks in the Hudson Valley in recent memory.

Dangerous Cold Throughout New York State

Canva Canva loading...

At the start of the week, experts warned New Yorkers it was going to be one of the coldest weeks in recent memory.

Upstate New York residents were told temps could drop as low as -25 degrees.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures," the National Weather Service stated in its Cold Weather Advisory.

Below were the predicted highs and lows this week for the Hudson Valley.

In some areas, temps dipped well below the predictions. On Tuesday, it was -15 degrees at the Montgomery Airport, the lowest in the past six years, according to Ben Noll.

Home Heating Systems On Overdrive

Canva Canva loading...

It's safe to assume, most New Yorker's home heating systems were in overdrive this week.

I raised my heat slightly higher than I've ever had it.

Winter Heating Tips For Furnace, Boiler, Water Heater

Canva Canva loading...

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services took to social media to warn all New Yorkers with furnace, boiler and water heater vents to keep them clear of snow.

If you don't, you could deal with serious health issues.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"This winter, remember to keep furnace, boiler & water heater vents clear of snow. If your furnace exhaust vent is blocked, it could stall your heating system & blocked intake vents can create a buildup of CO (Carbon monoxide) in your home," the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services states.

Why Is Carbon Monoxide Dangerous

Smoke detector in the smoke of a fire rclassenlayouts loading...

Carbon monoxide prevents the body from using oxygen, which can lead to asphyxiation.

In severe cases, CO poisoning can cause brain damage, heart damage and even death.

You can die from CO poisoning in your sleep before developing symptoms.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Typical symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion

Never Leave These Items in Your Freezing Car...Ever

Never Leave These Items in Your Freezing Car...Ever Gallery Credit: Canva

Keep Reading:

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Ten Worst Jobs to Have During a Freezing Polar Vortex