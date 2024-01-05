‘Mortality Crisis’ Confirmed In New York State, Plan To End

New York State officials are trying to end a "mortality crisis."

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the third proposal of her 2024 State of the State.

Governor Hochul Unveils Third Proposal Of 2024 State Of The State

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

The proposal is a "comprehensive six-point plan to combat maternal and infant mortality in New York," according to Hochul's office.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Make no mistake: we are facing a maternal and infant mortality crisis,” Hochul said. “As New York’s first mom governor, this is personal to me. We are committed to tackling this crisis head-on with policies that lift up parents and children throughout the State of New York.”

Hochul's plan comes after there CDC reports an increase in infant deaths for the first time in over 20 years.

Canva Canva loading...

“In New York, we refuse to accept the maternal and infant mortality crisis - we’re taking action to ensure women and babies have the lifesaving healthcare options and services they deserve,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado stated. “This is how we address existing disparities and support families statewide. We will proudly lead the way.”

New York's 6-Point Plan To End Infant Mortality Crisis

To try and address the "infant mortality crisis," Gov. Hochul plans to introduce legislation that should expand access to high-quality prenatal care, reduce costs for mothers and families, fight postpartum depression and support infants in the first months of their lives.

Canva Canva loading...

Her six-point plan includes:

Establish First-In-The-Nation Statewide Paid Prenatal Leave. CLICK HERE for more on paid prenatal leave.

New Legislation Will Expand Access To Doula Services, Establish Standing Order For Evidence-Based Services That Save Lives

Eliminate Out-Of-Pocket Medical Costs for Pregnancy-Related Benefits For New Yorkers Who Rely On Essential Plan And Other Qualified Health Plans

Reduce Unnecessary C-Sections That Put Mothers At Risk, Increasing Accountability For Providers Through New Data Monitoring And Financial Incentives

Deploy New Training And Resources For Maternal Mental Health Through 988 Hotline And Expansion Of Project TEACH

New Initiative Will Fund Portable Cribs For Low-Income Families To Reduce The Risk Of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.