Columbia County, New York Shooting Forces ‘Lockout’ of Schools

An active shooting situation forced Columbia County, New York school officials to place several schools into a lockout.

On Friday, New York State Police Troop K confirmed State Police were investigating a shooting on Woods Road in the town of Clermont. One victim was injured and taken to a local hospital.

As a precaution, all local schools in the area were placed in a "lockout," police say.

The lockout was released after the New York State Police, with the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the alleged shooter.

Ghent, New York Man Accused of Trying to Kill Owner of Clermont, New York Estate

On Saturday, New York State Police announced more information. State Police arrested 21-year-old Tremaine A. Harris of Ghent, New York, for attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony, and three counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.

The investigation determined Tremaine Harris specifically targeted and wanted to kill the owner of a private estate on Woods Road, police say.

Tremaine fired multiple times with a PW Arms 12 gauge tactical shotgun striking the victim in the leg, according to New York State Police. The injuries sustained by the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Several additional estate employees were in the vicinity of the victim as Tremaine opened fire, police say.

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Hudson, New York

Tremaine then fled the scene. He was later arrested in the city of Hudson by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and members of the State Police.

As police continued to investigate, a search warrant was issued allowing police to search the alleged shooter's Ghent home.

Weapons Found in Ghent, New York Home

At the residence, investigators located a Smith&Wesson 44 magnum revolver, a Smith&Wesson .380 Bodyguard semiautomatic handgun, both stolen, and a Smith&Wesson Model 36 revolver, police say.

All of the weapons belonged to 42-year-old Terrence S. Harris, police allege. Terrence Harris was subsequently arrested for three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony.

Tremaine and Terrence Harris were arraigned before the town of Clermont Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

