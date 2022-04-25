Closures, Delays Expected On Route 9, I-84, in Hudson Valley, NY

Many commutes this week are gonna be impacted by lane closures across the Hudson Valley. Officials warn to expect delays on Route 9, I-84, 684 and more.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department took to Facebook to warn drivers of lane closures and expected delays on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Delays Expected In Dutchess County, New York

"Expect delays on Route 9 between Neptune Road and Southgate Dr. lasting through Thursday 4/28/22," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department wrote on Facebook.

A construction sewer project is to blame for the lane closures and expected delays.

Delays Expected All Week on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

Monday: 7:00 AM-5:00 PM: intermittent lane closures across all lanes of Route 9 northbound and southbound. Closures are scheduled to be one lane at a time. All lanes will be reopened at the end of the day.

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-5:00 PM: Possible lane closures across all lanes. Expect southbound right lane closure throughout the day.

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-5:00 PM: southbound right lane closure for all or part of the day

Thursday: South Gate drive will have closures throughout the day to patch the pavement

Red Lobster, Friendly Ford, Davis Furniture, Dunkin, Crunch Fitness Poughkeepsie, Bounch Trampoline Sports and Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms are some of the businesses near the construction on Route 9.

One Lane Expected To Close on Interstate 84 in Putnam County, New York

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Putnam County motorists that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound is expected to close, between the Connecticut state line and Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) in the Town of Kent, Monday through Thursday nights beginning Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 5, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to facilitate construction activities, weather permitting.

Construction is also expected to close one lane between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through Friday, April 29.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license," The New York State Department of Transportation states.

Closures Expect on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists that the following ramp closures are expected along Interstate 84, to facilitate roadway paving, weather permitting. Motorists should follow the posted detour.

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 84 ramps to and from Exit 1 (US Highway 6) in the City of Port Jervis, from Thursday April 21 through Thursday, April 28, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 84 ramps to and from Exit 4 (Mountain Road) in the Town of Greenville, from Friday, April 29 through Tuesday, May 3, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Lane Expected To Close on Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County, New York

The New York State Department of Transportation is also advising Westchester County motorists that one lane is expected to close along the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (US Route 1) in the Village of Pelham Manor and Exit 7 (Pelhamdale Avenue) in the City of Mount Vernon, beginning Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29, nightly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., to facilitate construction activities, weather permitting.

Two Lanes Expected To Close Along Interstate 684 in Westchester County, New York

Two lanes are expected to close along Interstate 684 northbound between the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Town of Harrison and Exit 4 (State Route 172) in the Town of Bedford, Monday through Thursday nights, beginning Monday, April 25 through Thursday, May 5, nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., to facilitate roadway paving activities, weather permitting.

