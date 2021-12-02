Classic Rock Legends Return to The Hudson Valley Friday

REO Speedwagon will play Resorts World Catskills in Monticello on Friday.

REO Speedwagon developed a following in the 1970’s and achieved significant commercial success in the 1980’s. Their 1980 album Hi Infidelity was the band’s best selling album with over 10 million in sales. It would be the biggest selling rock album of 1981 with singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take it on the Run". "Don't Let Him Go" and "Tough Guys" were also popular songs off the album.

The band has sold over 40 million records and had thirteen Top 40 hits including number ones "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling". REO Speedwagon remains popular on the touring circuit. Other REO Speedwagon favorites include "Roll With the Changes", "Time For Me to Fly" and Ridin' the Storm Out".

The last time REO Speedwagon played the area was in Poughkeepsie at the Mid Hudson Civic Center (aka MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center) where I saw them from the second row.

Photo Credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

REO Speedwagon, just another legendary classic rock band on a long list of bands that should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Styx, Foreigner, Boston, Blue Oyster Cult, Motley Crue, Judas Priest, etc. Get out and see these classic rock legends while they are still out touring. I've seen the band so many times over the years that I've actually lost count. And I plan on seeing them again this Friday as the band is celebrating 40 years of Hi Infidelity. Always a great show! Get more info and tickets for REO Speedwagon this Friday night, Dec. 3 at Resorts World Catskills here.