Shocking Claim Emerges After Massive Fire In Hudson Valley

A raging fire tore through a building in the Hudson Valley on Labor Day, leaving many injured. Now, neighbors are making a disturbing claim about what may have sparked it.

Investigators are looking into what caused an evening fire in Newburgh

Early Morning City Of Newburgh Fire Under Investigation

The first started just before 7 p.m. on Labor Day at 42 City Terrance. Arriving firefighters found the entire structure engulfed in flames. A second alarm was immediately struck at 7:02 p.m.

"Due to the structure’s deteriorated condition, firefighters were unable to safely conduct interior operations. Crews instead attacked the fire from the exterior, using ground ladders at the rear of the building to access difficult-to-reach pockets of fire," the City of Newburgh Fire Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Heavy flames were coming from the back of the building. Firefighters had to cut through a chain-like fence to gain access to the back of the building.

Four Injured In Blaze

It took firefighters hours to put out the blaze. Crews were cleared just before 11 p.m., officials say.

Four firefighters suffered what's described as "minor injuries." All refused medical treatment and have "fully recovered," according to the City Of Newburgh Fire Department.

Children May Have Started The Fire

It's believed the building is abandoned. The building's owner was contacted to secure the property and retain a structural engineer to assess the building’s stability.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He tells Hudson Valley Post that neighbors told him that "children likely started the fire."

Officials have yet to confirm that.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department is only saying:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by City of Newburgh Fire Investigators.

