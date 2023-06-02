Yet Another Chick-fil-A to Open in the Hudson Valley?

Chick-fil-A continues to expand, and now yet another new location has been announced for the Hudson Valley region.

For quite a long time, Chick-fil-A had been a rather elusive franchise in this portion of New York state. But since the beginning of 2023, the restaurant has announced several new spots in the area that will open soon.

Other Hudson Valley Locations Coming

Earlier this year, the chain announced their first Westchester location at the intersection of Central Avenue and 10 Roxbury Drive in Yonkers. In March, Chick-fil-A submitted a proposal to build a location at the old CVS property at Route 119/Tarrytown Road in Greenburgh. Then, they announced plans for their first Rockland County store in Nanuet.

This is also in addition to their 20,000-square-foot service area location at the Plattekill rest stop on I-87, and even a "pop-up' spot at West Point.

What's next?

Yet Another New Chick-fil-A?

The restaurant's location website lists a new spot coming to the Ardsley Travel Plaza on the NY State Thruway, in Hastings-On-Hudson. There is no time table as of yet when the new location will open.

Many still hope the chain expands to the Mid-Hudson area, potentially bringing the popular chicken restaurant to such locations as Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, or Middletown.

Chick-fil-A already announced a new restaurant would be coming to the Chittenango service area, as part of the NYS Thruway's ongoing reconstruction and renovation of rest stops.

As of now, the closest Chick-fil-As are in Danbury and Brookfield, CT, as well as Ramsey. NJ on Route 17. There is also one at Albany International Airport, and on the Thruway at the Iroquois Plaza.