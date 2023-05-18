Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

A number of people in the Mid-Hudson Valley chowed down on free Chick-Fil-A in the Hudson Valley this week.

Residents in the Mid-Hudson Valley crave Chick-Fil-A. Sadly, there isn't a full Chick-Fil-A restaurant in the region.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Rest Stop On New York State Thruway In Plattekill, New York

In late 2022, Hudson Valley Post reported New York State residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York, including in the Hudson Valley.

The news of the popular fast-food chain opening up near the Hudson Valley excited many. But at the same time, it's not as exciting as a real store, because you have to be driving on the New York State Thruway to stop at one.

On Wednesday, May 4, the 20,000-square-foot service area officially opened for business at the Plattekill rest stop on the New York State Thruway.

Don't Try The "Secret Entrance"

Police remind all that you must be driving on the New York State Thruway to access the Plattekill Service Area Chick-Fil-A. When the rest stop opened some on social media discussed a "secret entrance." However, readers let us know police have been patrolling the "secret entrance" and issuing tickets or towing cars.

Chick-Fil-A To Open First Lower Hudson Valley Store in New York State In Westchester County

In January 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported the first full Chick-Fil-A restaurant was approved. The City of Yonkers planning board officially approved Chick-Fil-A to open up a restaurant at a site located at 2205 Central Park Avenue and 10 Roxbury Drive.

The restaurant was "approved with conditions," according to the planning board. Officials did not release the conditions.

It's unclear when the Yonkers locations will open. Until it opens, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up At United States Military Academy In West Point, New York

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Officials from Chick-Fil-A and the United States Military Academy have not returned our requests for comments.

