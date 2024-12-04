Chick-fil-A Is Finally Coming To This Upstate New York Hometown

Chick-fil-A continues to expand in Upstate New York. This new location is giving "local heroes" free meals for a year.

On Thursday, Chick-fil-A will officially open its first restaurant in Albany, New York.

Chick-Fil-A Finally Comes To New York's Capital

This will be the fourth location in the Capital Region, but the first in Albany, according to the company.

The new location, which opens on Thursday, Dec. 5, is located at 944 Central Avenue, new Colvin Avenue.

The Chick-fil-A Central Avenue & Colvin Avenue will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and Mobile Thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A is closed nationwide on Sundays.

Former Employee Is Owner

The Chick-fil-A Albany is locally owned and operated by Michael Gray. Gray and his family moved to the Capital Region in 2024.

Gray has worked for the company for the past 13 years, starting as a part-time employee, and now working his way up to restaurant owner.

Car Flow Plan: Chick-fil-A Central Avenue & Colvin Avenue

Chick-fil-A released the following car flow plan for the new location.

Drive-thru guests should enter from Colvin Avenue and dine-in guests should enter from the eastbound lanes of Central Avenue.

Two exits are available, one onto Colvin Avenue and a right-turn only onto eastbound Central Avenue.

Free Meals For "Local Heros"

Gray confirmed he plans to donate 100 "local heroes" with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

The new location is expected to create 120 full- and part-time jobs.

Chick-fil-A also donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

