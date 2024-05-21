An Orange County teen is expected to spend 10 years in prison for his "life-threatening actions."

An Orange County teen pleaded guilty after an accidental shooting.

Orange County, New York Man Pleads Guilty After Unlicensed Weapon Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend

Joseph Lightfoot, 18, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On April 25, 2024, residents in the Village of Walden engaged in an argument with a relative regarding property they believed was stolen by the relative from their driveway.

During the verbal argument, Lightfoot, his girlfriend and another man exited a truck and began a physical altercation with a man from Walden, officials say.

During this altercation, Lightfoot pulled out a loaded unlicensed gun out of his hoodie and fired at the man.

Wallkill Teen Missing Target, Shoots Girlfriend

Lightfoot's shot missed the man and instead nailed his own girlfriend in the wrist. The bullet also shattered the window of the vehicle.

The girlfriend's injuries weren't released.

Lightfoot later confessed to illegally possessing the loaded firearm.

Faces up to 10 Years in Prison

“This defendant’s life-threatening actions endangered the lives of numerous people,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “While his careless choices thankfully did not result in the death of another, such an outcome was easily foreseeable under the circumstances.

Under the plea agreement, Orange County officials will recommend he be sentenced to 10 years in prison when sentenced in late July.

