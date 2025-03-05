Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Hair Products In New York

Dangerous chemicals were found in every product tested.

Consumer Reports is now sounding the alarm regarding popular hair products

CR: Dangerous Chemicals Found In Every Hair Product Tested

Consumer Reports tested 10 of the most popular synthetic braiding hair products on the market.

Carcinogens, "or chemicals that may cause cancer," were "detected in all of them."

According to health officials, exposure to acetone can cause irritation, headaches, nausea, and vomiting. Inhaling or swallowing high levels of acetone can be dangerous and lead to unconsciousness or coma.

Volatile organic compounds, including acetone, were also found in every product.

Lead was found in 90 percent percent of products tested. Exposure to lead can cause reproductive issues in adults and developmental issues in children.

Products tested include:

Sensationnel Ruwa 3X Pre-Stretched Kids Braid 12

Sensationnel X-Pression 3X Pre-Stretched Braid, 58

Magic Fingers 3X Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair, 52

Sassy Collection 100% Kanekalon Jumbo Braid

Shake-N-Go FreeTress 3X Pre-Stretched Braid 301, 34

Hbegant Afro Twist Pre Fluffed Wrapping Hair, 24

Shake-N-Go Organique Mastermix Water Curl Weave, 30

Debut Wavy Hair Weave, 20

Sensationnel Lulutress Crochet Braid Passion Twist, 12

Darling Flexi Rod Curls Crochet, 14'

Company Responses

Most companies have yet to respond for comment. Only two, Hair Zone/Sensationnel and Magic Fingers commented.

Hair Zone/Sensationnel

The company was extremely surprised by the information and strongly disagreed with (the) methodology and with the claims Consumer Reports makes about the potential risk to consumers that could arise from the safe and common use of our products.

“We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products," the company added.

Magic Fingers

Magic Fingers is proud of the safe and top-quality hair products we provide to our customers. Our customers know they can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance. The company said that CR’s methods do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Magic Finger products. We strongly stand by the safety of our products and the quality materials used to make them.

