Canadian Causes Awful Crash On Dangerous New York Road In Hudson Valley
New York State Police responded to a serious crash involving four vehicles on a dangerous highway in the Hudson Valley.
Over the weekend, New York State Police announced an investigation into a serious accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
State Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway
On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. New York State Police troopers from the Haverstraw Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near exit 17 in the town of Stony Point, near the border of Rockland and Orange counties.
The investigation revealed that a 2021 Hyundai Kona was traveling south at a very high rate of speed, passing vehicles, when the driver, lost control of the vehicle causing him to leave the roadway and travel into the center median where the vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire, police say.
After hitting the tree, pieces from the front end of the vehicle broke loose and traveled into the northbound lanes and struck three vehicles, a 2017 Mazda SUV, a 2020 Honda SUV, and a 2015 Toyota SUV, police say.
Canadian Driver Causes Awful Crash In Rockland County, New York, Near Orange County
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 28-year-old Usher Schwartz from Montreal, Canada.
He was pulled from his vehicle and to safety by multiple witnesses and motorists. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition.
The occupants of the other vehicles did not require any medical attention, according to New York State Police.
This incident is still under investigation.