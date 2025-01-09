Many families in New York State sadly spent the holidays with a missing loved one.

Take a look at our list and see if you can help.

These New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

What To Do If You Spot A Reporting Missing Child In New York

If you see any of the missing children you should call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543, your local police department or New York State Police.

Info For Parents, Guardians

Note: Hudson Valley Post found all of this information from the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children. If you are the parent or guardian of one of these reported missing children, and your child is no longer missing, you must contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

In related news, police across the Empire State are also looking for these missing college students in New York State. See the full list below.

Police from New York State also need help solving over 30 homicides.

