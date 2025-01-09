“Buzz” About Weekend Hudson Valley Nor’easter “Continues To Grow”

Hudson Valley residents continue to worry about a weekend snowstorm. Forecasts say the "buzz continues to grow."

Ahead of a potential storm, Hudson Valley officials released winter tips that all New Yorkers should know.

Hudson Valley Weather took to Facebook to discuss the latest weather forecast.

Should Hudson Valley Residents Prepare For Weekend Nor'Easter?

The "buzz" is growing, but as of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather doesn't think the chances of a big storm are likely.

"The buzz about a possible nor'easter Saturday into Sunday continues to grow, despite the fact that the likelihood of the storm occurring continues to decrease," Hudson Valley Weather stated on Facebook. "The setup is clear, and there are a few factors that will determine whether we get a significant snowstorm, or if we get a few light snow showers."

Forecast Can Change

However, as always, the forecast "can change," officials note.

"If pieces of energy phase together early enough, the developing trough will dig deeper and become negatively tilted, causing the low pressure to deepen and intensify, and become a significant nor'easter," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Chances Of Nor'Easter In New York

So what are the chances of a weekend Nor'easter?

According to Hudson Valley Weather, there's a "10% chance."

