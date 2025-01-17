Bone Chilling Artic Airmass Bringing Coldest Days In Years To Hudson Valley, Parts Of NY

After a potential major snowstorm the coldest weather in years to the Hudson Valley.

The threat of snow continues for this weekend. Then there's a "bone-chilling" artic airmass.

Threat Of Sunday Snow Continues

Hudson Valley Weather confirmed the "threat" for weekend snow remains. CLICK HERE for more information, or check out snowfall predictions below:

Snowfall Predictions Via The Weather Channel

Below are the snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel, as of late Thursday.

Bone Chilling Arctic Airmass Next Week In The Hudson Valley

After the snow "brutally cold arctic air," is on the way, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Come Monday and Tuesday the highs across the Hudson Valley will be in the teens, maybe as low as 10 degrees in some parts of the region on Tuesday.

That's cold, but it's going to get even colder

"Some of the coldest air we've seen in a long time is on the way. We could see widespread overnight lows near or below 0° in the valley," Hudson Valley Weather states.

-15 Degrees Possible In Some Areas

The latest guidance has temps only reaching around 12 degrees in Dutchess County on Tuesday and then dropping to -6 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Sullivan County will only reach 5 degrees with a low of -11 degrees!

And it's gonna feel even colder when you factor in gusty winds that are expected Monday and Tuesday.

"Gusty winds will generate wind chills between 0° and -15° at times! These temperatures will be potentially dangerous for anyone exposed to these conditions without proper clothing," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

New York City To See The Coldest Weather In Two Years

It's going to be nearly as cold in New York City. NYC is set to see its coldest weather in two years next week.

Frigid air is expected early next week, bringing wind chills as cold as seven degrees below zero on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits or lower for around two days.

