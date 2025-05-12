Bear Sightings Surge In New York—Here’s What You Need To Know

More black bears are showing up in Hudson Valley neighborhoods—and police say it’s only getting worse. Here's where and what to do if you see one.

Dangerous bear sightings are increasing in the Hudson Valley.

Bear Sightings Increase In Ulster County

Bear in the Hudson Valley Canva loading...

Police in the Hudson Valley announced more residents are reporting bear sightings in recent days and offered tips to keep you and your family save from these hungry animals.

The Ulster Police Department took to Facebook to confirm police have been receiving several reports of bear sightings.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police say these black bears are roaming around neighborhoods, damaging bird feeders and going through trash cans.

Canva Canva loading...

"We have recently been receiving complaints of black bears roaming throughout residential neighborhoods, damaging bird feeders and rummaging through trash cans," police stated.

Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York

The Ulster Police Department also shared a link to find guidelines New Yorkers should follow to minimize interacting with bears.

The tips are the New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips. See them below:

Black bears have a natural fear of humans and can become defensive or surprised if approached, police say.

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Here's a look at what might attract them to your property should one be sighted in your area. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Viral Video Shows Bear Destroying Upstate New York Kitchen