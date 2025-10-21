A beloved Hudson Valley pizza spot just changed owners after 30 years. The new owners plan to keep the same "great food."

A longtime Ulster County pizzeria is under new ownership.

Paesano’s Pizzeria In Modena Now Under New Ownership

On Monday, TJ and Kim Muise shared the news on Facebook that they are the new owners of Paesano’s Pizzeria, located on US-44 in Modena.

"After 30 wonderful years of serving this community, we’re honored to continue the legacy and keep Paesano’s the place everyone knows and loves," the new owners wrote on Facebook.

Ulster County residents love Paesano’s Pizzeria for its "great atmosphere" and "delicious" pizza.

Customers say Paesano’s makes the "best pizza in the surrounding area."

Customers also rave about the white pizza and chicken bacon ranch pie, which is a "must try."

Other beloved items include garlic knots, meatballs, wings, salads, and subs.

Goal For New Owners Is "Simple"

The new owners plan to keep offering the great food that the pizzeria is known for.

"Our goal is simple: great food, a welcoming space, and the same family-friendly atmosphere that’s always made Paesano’s feel like home. ❤️," the new owners added on Facebook. "We can’t wait to see familiar faces (and meet new ones!) as we start this new chapter."

