Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Shocks With Closing Announcement

With short notice, a beloved bar/restaurant in the Hudson Valley has served its last customer.

Just before Thanksgiving owners of Maggie Spillane’s announced the "sudden and unexpected closure of Maggie Spillane’s."

Westchester County, New York Bar Closes

The bar on Gramatan Ave in Mount Vernon closed for good on Saturday, Nov. 30.

"This difficult decision resulted from unforeseen challenges with our lease agreement, circumstances that were ultimately beyond our control," owners wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for your loyalty, laughter, and for making Maggie Spillane’s a truly special place. You will always hold a place in our hearts."

The bar was known for its great food, beer and wing specials, the area's only rooftop garden, and lively atmosphere.

Maggie Spillane’s Closes In Mount Vernon, New York

Customers say it was the perfect place for any sports fan. Owners thanked their customers who became family and friends.

"Since the beginning, our vision was to bring heartfelt hospitality to Mount Vernon—a place where everyone could feel at home. We are profoundly grateful to all of you who embraced this vision and supported us over the years. You were more than customers—you became family and friends. Serving this incredible community has been our greatest privilege, and we’ll always treasure the memories we’ve shared," owners added.

