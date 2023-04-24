‘Tragic’ Update To Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing all of its locations in New York State. Here's what the company has to say about its latest "tragic" news.
On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond emailed customers confirming the company has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection.
Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Chapter 11
The company said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores will stay open, for now, while it begins the process of closings its retail locations.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in early 2023 to close around 400 stores including around 30 New York State locations.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans To Close Many New York State Locations
Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures:
470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY
1399 Route 300, Newburgh, NY, 12550
500 East Sandford Blvd, Mt. Vernon, NY
1187 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY
251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523
459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239
72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370
3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731
2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
73 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY
825 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704
5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716
1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254
441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738
850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747
77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804
1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803
165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530
2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954
167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514
8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725
675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100
245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
1932 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
97 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
460 Third Ave., New York, NY 10016
What Bed Bath & Beyond Filing For Chapter 11 Means For New York State Customers
Bed Bath & Beyond states the filing regarding the latest move that WCBS 880 called "tragic:"
We wanted to make you aware that several of our programs and policies may be changing soon. As of today:
• We expect to process returns and exchanges in accordance with our usual policies until May 24, 2023, for items purchased prior to April 23, 2023
• We expect Gift Cards, Gift Certificates, and Loyalty Certificates will be accepted through May 8, 2023
• We will no longer accept coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts beginning April 26, 2023
• We expect all in-stock orders placed online both prior and after our bankruptcy filing to be fulfilled at this time
Registry
Your registry data is safe. You can still view your registry at this time. We expect to partner with an alternative platform where you will be able to transfer your data and complete your registry. We will provide details in the coming days.
Keep Reading: Missing Upstate New York Mother Found' Safe' After Nearly Year Search
What's Coming To Empty Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State
Hudson Valley Post recently uncovered what might be coming to the empty storefronts in New York State. CLICK HERE to find out what could replace Bed Bath and Beyond near your home.