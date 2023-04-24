‘Tragic’ Update To Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing all of its locations in New York State. Here's what the company has to say about its latest "tragic" news.

On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond emailed customers confirming the company has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection.

Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Chapter 11

Business Signage

The company said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores will stay open, for now, while it begins the process of closings its retail locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in early 2023 to close around 400 stores including around 30 New York State locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans To Close Many New York State Locations

General Views of New York

Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures:

470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY

1399 Route 300, Newburgh, NY, 12550

500 East Sandford Blvd, Mt. Vernon, NY

1187 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY

251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239

72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

73 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

825 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254

441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747

Bed Bath And Beyond Releases Q4 Earnings Figures

77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804

1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803

165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501

2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954

167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514

8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725

675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100

245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

1932 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

97 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007

460 Third Ave., New York, NY 10016

What Bed Bath & Beyond Filing For Chapter 11 Means For New York State Customers

Bed Bath And Beyond's Stock Rises Sharply As Partnership With Kroger Announced

Bed Bath & Beyond states the filing regarding the latest move that WCBS 880 called "tragic:"

We wanted to make you aware that several of our programs and policies may be changing soon. As of today: • We expect to process returns and exchanges in accordance with our usual policies until May 24, 2023, for items purchased prior to April 23, 2023 • We expect Gift Cards, Gift Certificates, and Loyalty Certificates will be accepted through May 8, 2023 • We will no longer accept coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts beginning April 26, 2023 • We expect all in-stock orders placed online both prior and after our bankruptcy filing to be fulfilled at this time

Registry Your registry data is safe. You can still view your registry at this time. We expect to partner with an alternative platform where you will be able to transfer your data and complete your registry. We will provide details in the coming days.

What's Coming To Empty Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In New York State

