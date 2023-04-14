Bears In Hudson Valley Spotted On Train Tracks In New York State

This could have been a very scary or tragic situation.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report on Thursday. Officers confirmed bears were found near a train station in Dutchess County, calling it a "black Bear Express."

"Black Bear Express" In Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

On March 31, DEC Officer Franz received reports of two bears at the Metro-North Railroad in Pawling, New York.

The bears were young cubs who were stranded on train tracks and motherless, according to the DEC.

ECO Franz met with a railroad employee and walked about a half mile down the train tracks to where the cubs were reported.

Young Cubs Left Strandraded On Train Tracks In Pawling, New York

Investigators To Announce Report On Bavaria Train Crash Getty Images loading...

The officer soon found the two cubs huddled together in nearby bushes, near the train tracks.

ECO Franz was able to gain control of the bears and wrap both in a hooded sweatshirt.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

ECO Franz and the railroad employee then met with wildlife rehabilitators from Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center.

Cubs Should Recover

DEC DEC loading...

Wildlife rehabilitators took a look at the cubs and determined both are in good condition and should recover.

6 Easy Ways to Keep Hungry Bears Out Of Your Yard There's no sure way to keep the newly awakened bears out of your yard, but there are a few things you can do that will help prevent attracting them.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State