Bears In Hudson Valley Spotted On Train Tracks In New York State
This could have been a very scary or tragic situation.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report on Thursday. Officers confirmed bears were found near a train station in Dutchess County, calling it a "black Bear Express."
"Black Bear Express" In Dutchess County, New York
On March 31, DEC Officer Franz received reports of two bears at the Metro-North Railroad in Pawling, New York.
The bears were young cubs who were stranded on train tracks and motherless, according to the DEC.
ECO Franz met with a railroad employee and walked about a half mile down the train tracks to where the cubs were reported.
Young Cubs Left Strandraded On Train Tracks In Pawling, New York
The officer soon found the two cubs huddled together in nearby bushes, near the train tracks.
ECO Franz was able to gain control of the bears and wrap both in a hooded sweatshirt.
ECO Franz and the railroad employee then met with wildlife rehabilitators from Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center.
Cubs Should Recover
Wildlife rehabilitators took a look at the cubs and determined both are in good condition and should recover.