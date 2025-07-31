Barefoot Hiker Goes Missing In Upstate New York Wilderness

A missing Hudson Valley man was found dehydrated and barefoot in 85-degree heat after getting lost in the woods with no food or water.

The New York State DEC helped find a lost and injured hiker in Ulster County.

Wilderness Rescue: Ulster County

Google Google loading...

Officials responded to the Shawangunk State Forest on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The hiker, a 44-year-old from New Paltz, started at the Cox Road trailhead at 1:45 p.m. and planned to hike the long path on the ridge and loop back.

Barefoot Hiker Needs To Be Rescued In Town of Warwarsing

For some reason, the 44-year-old was hiking barefoot and, despite temperatures reaching 85 degrees, didn't bring any food or water, according to the DEC.

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

After falling several times, getting lost, and a low cellphone battery, the hiker called for help.

The DEC made contact and obtained a location before the unnamed hiker's battery died.

First responders found the hiker and provided nourishment while helping the hiker back to the trailhead.

EMS on the scene determined the 44-year-old was dehydrated and had elevated blood pressure, but the patient declined further medical care, officials say.

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving