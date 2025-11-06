1 Of America’s Biggest Banks Shutting Down More New York Branches
Many New Yorkers are once again going to need to find a new bank.
In June, TD Bank closed down several locations across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley. The bank, which is one of the biggest in America, just confirmed even more closures across the Empire State.
These New York TD Banks Closed In June
In total, TD Bank closed 38 locations nationwide. Below are the New York branches that were shut down in June.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
TD Bank Closing 51 More Branches Nationwide
This week week learned that TD Bank is closing 51 more locations nationwide.
The closures are attributed to a shift towards a more digital banking.
“We also regularly evaluate our network to ensure we're serving our communities where they need us, which at times results in store closures or relocations to nearby neighborhoods," TD officials said in a statement on Wednesday.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
7 New York Branches Closing
Of those 51 closures, TD Bank is set to close seven branches across New York State.
655 Avenue of the Americas, New York
391 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho
1144 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
620 Route 25A, Mount Sinai
576 Second Avenue, New York
14 Main Street, Hudson Falls
482-484 Bergen Street, Brooklyn
Closures are expected in January 2026.
TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City In 2024
TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024. The following New York branches were closed in New York
Washingtonville, New York
Port Chester, New York
23rd and Broadway, New York City
67th and 1st Avenue, New York City
Elwood, New York
North Wantagh, New York
New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures
New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
What Are the 25 Least Expensive States to Live In?
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine