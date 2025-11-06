1 Of America’s Biggest Banks Shutting Down More New York Branches

Many New Yorkers are once again going to need to find a new bank.

In June, TD Bank closed down several locations across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley. The bank, which is one of the biggest in America, just confirmed even more closures across the Empire State.

These New York TD Banks Closed In June

Former TD Bank Employee Accused Of Taking Bribes To Help Transfer Millions To Colombia Getty Images loading...

In total, TD Bank closed 38 locations nationwide. Below are the New York branches that were shut down in June.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

TD Bank Closing 51 More Branches Nationwide

Google Google loading...

This week week learned that TD Bank is closing 51 more locations nationwide.

The closures are attributed to a shift towards a more digital banking.

“We also regularly evaluate our network to ensure we're serving our communities where they need us, which at times results in store closures or relocations to nearby neighborhoods," TD officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

7 New York Branches Closing

Bank Closed Canva loading...

Of those 51 closures, TD Bank is set to close seven branches across New York State.

655 Avenue of the Americas, New York

391 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho

1144 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

620 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

576 Second Avenue, New York

14 Main Street, Hudson Falls

482-484 Bergen Street, Brooklyn

Closures are expected in January 2026.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City In 2024

Google Google loading...

TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024. The following New York branches were closed in New York

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

What Are the 25 Least Expensive States to Live In?