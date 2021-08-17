Award-Winning Actor Dines at ‘Historic’ Hudson Valley Location

An award-winning actor was spotted dining at a "historic" Hudson Valley location.

Kim Cotes enjoyed a meal at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar on the Kingston waterfront on Sunday.

"We had a special guest today at Ole Savannah," Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar wrote on Facebook. "Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy stopped to dine with us!"

Cotes was in Kingston filming the upcoming HBO limited series The White House Plumbers. The show stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The series will tell the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect.

Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar serves authentic Southern food with a modern twist. It's known for its BBQ & Cajun-style fare served in a huge waterfront warehouse.

"Ole Savannah is located on the Historic Rondout at 100 Rondout Landing. The building is part of the former Cornell Steamboat Company shops. The Cornell Steamboat Company was the dominating towing company on the Hudson from 1880 to the 1930s," "Ole Savannah writes on its website.

Cotes is probably best known for his role as Tig in the hit show Sons of Anarchy. He's also appeared in Entourage, Goon, Godless and Bad Blood where he won the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards. In 2009 he won the Best Actor award for King of Sorrow at the Film International Film Festival.

