AVOID Driving During These Times This Weekend In New York

The "record-breaking" summer travel season will continue this weekend. Here's when you should AVOID driving in New York.

This Labor Day weekend will be one of the busiest ever when it comes to travel.

Labor Day Travel Up Nearly 10 Percent

AAA says "this year's record-breaking" summer travel season will continue during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Travel over the holiday weekend is expected to be up about 10 percent compared to last year.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York State

Below are the best and worst times to hit the roads over the next few days, according to AAA.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

"Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration this Labor Day.”

New York is one of the top Labor Day destinations, according to AAA. This makes sense because New York State just set a new tourism record.

CLICK HERE to see where tourists are traveling the most.

Drivers across New York State should expect to see more police patrolling roads and highways across the state over the next few days.

