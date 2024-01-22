Around 6 Feet Of Snow Reported On New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority shared a shocking photo that shows how much snow some parts of New York state dealt with.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, you know we've gotten hit with a few snowstorms this month and the past week. Earlier in January, most of the region saw about a foot of snow, it even reached 18 inches in some parts of the Hudson Valley.

Many Days Of Snow In Hudson Valley

Most, if not all, of that snow was melted by the time two to five inches of snow fell on the region last Tuesday.

The Hudson Valley dealt with one to three inches of more snow on Friday.

That's a lot of snow days, but it pales in comparison to what are friends in Western New York recently dealt with.

Over 5 Feet Of Snow In West Seneca, New York

As of Wednesday, West Seneca, New York had 5 inches of snow on the ground, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Visibility in the area was also terrible at times, as seen by this photo from the New York State Department of Transportation.

"This would be your view if you we’re driving in parts of Buffalo right now. Extremely low visibility due to blowing snow. This is why there is a travel ban in certain areas. Stay home and stay safe," the New York State Department of Transportation stated while sharing the above photo.

It continued to snow in Western New York.

Over 6 Feet Of Snow In Western New York

On Friday around 10 a.m., the New York State Thruway Authority shared an "unscientific" look at how much snow fell over Western New York last week. Officials say about six feet of snow fell.

"A very unscientific look at just how much #snow has fallen in some areas of #WNY over the last week. Our large plow trucks are approximately 10-11 feet tall. With snowfall totals of 6 feet south of #Buffalo, the snow would pile up to around the windows! #LakeEffect ❄️," the New York State Thruway Authority wrote on Facebook.

Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents

Some tips to keep safe during winter can be found below:

