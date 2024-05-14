Vicious Drive-By Double-Shooting In Hudson Valley, At Least 1 Murdered
A late-night double shooting in the Hudson Valley has killed at least one victim. Both victims were shot inside a car.
Police are starting to investigate a double shooting that left at least one of the victims dead in Orange County, New York
Double Shooting In the City Of Newburgh, Orange County, New York
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Newburgh Shooting Victims Are Young Men In their 20s to Early 30s
City Of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video that the victims are both men.
He believes the victims are in their mid-20s to early 30s.
Gomérez confirmed paramedics pronounced one of the men dead on the scene.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
The other shooting victim was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh in serious condition, Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Motive Unclear
Commissioner Gomérez wouldn't discuss the motive of the shooting. But he did say there appears to be "no danger to the public."
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
It's unclear as of this writing if anyone is in custody.
Keep Reading: