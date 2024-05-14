Vicious Drive-By Double-Shooting In Hudson Valley, At Least 1 Murdered

A late-night double shooting in the Hudson Valley has killed at least one victim. Both victims were shot inside a car.

Police are starting to investigate a double shooting that left at least one of the victims dead in Orange County, New York

Double Shooting In the City Of Newburgh, Orange County, New York

Newburgh Shooting Victims Are Young Men In their 20s to Early 30s

City Of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video that the victims are both men.

He believes the victims are in their mid-20s to early 30s.

Gomérez confirmed paramedics pronounced one of the men dead on the scene.

The other shooting victim was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh in serious condition, Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Motive Unclear

Commissioner Gomérez wouldn't discuss the motive of the shooting. But he did say there appears to be "no danger to the public."

It's unclear as of this writing if anyone is in custody.

