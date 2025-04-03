Apocalyptic “Invasion” Expected In New York State

New Yorkers are told to prepare for an invasion of the loudest bug in the world.

Cicadas are about to return to New York and 12 other states.

Cicadas Almost Ready To Emerge

Brood X Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years Underground Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers will hear loud noises very soon, as millions of cicadas emerge from the ground.

Brood XIV will be seen and heard in New York State this spring. These noisy insects surely make their presence known. Some say their presence is a sign spring is here and summer is near.

Brood XIV is considered to be one of the biggest considered to be among the biggest cicada broods along with Brood XIX, USA Today reports.

Brood XIX impacted Americans in many states in 2024. That cicada invasion was dubbed apocalyptic.

When Will Cicadas Invade New York?

Canva Canva loading...

Experts say cicadas emerge once soil temperatures reach 64 to 65 degrees. It's believed southern states will see these noisy insects in late April.

Cicadas are considered the "loudest" insects in the world, according to reports.

They are expected in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland shortly after. Likely when the ground warms up in early to mid-May.

The 2nd China Catering Expo (CCE2006) Held In Xian Getty Images loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

After the cicadas leave the Empire State, New Yorkers might deal with a "broiling" summer that experts believe could shatter records. CLICK HERE to find out more.

