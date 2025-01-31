Another Person Hit By Car Near Hudson Valley, New York School

An investigation is underway after another person, reportedly a child, was struck by a vehicle in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week, a 67-7ear-old homeless man was hit by a Coach USA bus while attempting to cross the street in Middletown. That fatal accident happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the bus driver stayed on the scene and will not face charges.

Person By Hit Vehicle In Orange County, New York

Another person was hit by a vehicle in the same county in the Hudson Valley, Orange County.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

New York State Police told Lieb troopers were called to the area of 16 Garfield Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers were told a person was struck by a vehicle in the Hasidic community.

Mivtzar Hakolelim Ohel Shulam is located at 16 Garfield Road. Mivtzar Hakolelim Ohel Shulam is a community college in Kiryas Joel, New York, according to Google.

Child May Have Been Involved

"Police (on the scene) would not provide information on any victim," Lieb said. "Nor would they say if the vehicle involved was on the scene. There has been a rash of incidents over the past few years in which people .. particularly children .. have been struck by vehicles in Hasidic areas of Orange and Rockland counties

