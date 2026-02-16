Wild Winter Continues: Another Earthquake Rocks Upstate New York

A wild winter continues in New York as another earthquake rocked parts of Upstate New York. Did you or anyone you know feel it?

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 2.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in New York on Sunday night.

2.0-Magnitude Earthquake Felt In Parts Of Upstate New York

Officials confirmed a 2.0-magnitude earthquake struck around 7:50 p.m. with an epicenter near Keeseville, just south of the New York-Canadian border and west of Lake Champlain.

The United States Geological Survey received more than 30 public reports from people in the surrounding area as of about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Most of those reports indicated weak to light shaking, registering between intensity levels two and four. Many of the reports came from people in the Plattsburgh, New York area.

This earthquake was one of several reported nationwide over the weekend. Other earthquakes recorded included:

A 2.5-magnitude quake near The Geysers, California Sunday afternoon

A 3.1-magnitude quake near Springer, Oklahoma, early Sunday

Recent Earthquakes In New York State

New York has experienced several earthquakes. Including:

December 2025: A 1.5-magnitude quake occurred near Chappaqua, NY, on December 2, briefly rattling parts of Westchester County.

October 2025: A 2.6-magnitude earthquake centered near Chazy, NY, on October 13, startled North Country residents late Monday night and was felt as far away as Vermont.

August 2025: A 2.8-magnitude quake struck Hillsdale, NJ, on August 5, sending minor tremors through the New York metropolitan area and the Lower Hudson Valley.

August 2025: A 3.0-magnitude quake hit Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, on a Saturday night (Aug 2) and was felt widely across New York City and the Hudson Valley, with residents reporting a "loud thud" or "boom.

