These Hometowns In New York Among America’s Very Best

Several New York hometowns just cracked America’s Best Cities list, and some of these rankings may shock you.

Resonance, the "leading advisers in placemaking, place branding and place marketing," recently released its 2025 Americas Best Cities report.

Key factors for the list were

Livability

Lovability

Prosperity

Several places in Upstate New York, including one from the heart of the Hudson Valley, made the list. And one place in New York was named the best city in all of the United States.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

America’s Best Cities Are In New York State

America’s Best Cities Are In New York State Resonance, the "leading advisers in placemaking, place branding and place marketing," recently released its 2025 Americas Best Cities report. Several New York hometowns cracked the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York City Named #1

Canva Canva loading...

New York City was named America's best city. It scored first in Livability, Lovability, Prosperity, Culture and Sights/Landmarks

"We are delighted that New York City has ranked #1 on Resonance’s 2025 America’s Best Cities list. This recognition is a testament to the enduring appeal of the

five boroughs. New York City’s unmatched energy, cultural vibrancy," New York City Tourism President and CEO Julie Coker stated.

Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Buffalo, Albany Honored

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Buffalo, and Albany all cracked the top 85.

Poughkeepsie was highlighted for its air quality and walkability. I'm sure places like the Walkway Over The Hudson and Dutchess County Rail Trail help with Poughkeepsie's walkability.

Albany and Buffalo are also among the very best in America when it comes to walkability.

How the List Was Crafted

Canva Canva loading...

To determine the list, Resonance used a combination of "core statistics and user-generated data from online sources such as Google, Tripadvisor and Instagram to measure quality of place when it comes to experiential factors."

Only places in the United States with over 500,000 people were ranked.

These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State