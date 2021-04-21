Amazon Welcomed to Hudson Valley, Will Create Around 1,500 Jobs

A local company "is proud to welcome Amazon" to the Hudson Valley which should lead to around 1,500 jobs.

McGrath Realty out of Fishkill welcome to Amazon to the Hudson Valley.

"McGrath Realty Inc. is proud to welcome Amazon to its newest Hudson Valley location," the company wrote on Facebook this week. "McGrath and their agents were instrumental in structuring the deal and represented both the buyer and seller in this recent transaction."

In November 2020, Hudson Valley Post reported Amazon wanted to build on over 600,000-square-foot warehouse on the former IBM west campus in East Fishkill Officials say this will revitalize a site that has been vacant for over 15 years.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinar believes the former IBM west campus in East Fishkill is the perfect fit for Amazon.

Last month, the Town of East Fishkill board approved the 631,000 sq. feet warehouse to be built by Amazon at the former IBM west campus. Once complete Amazon will creat at least 500 full-time jobs and up to 700 part-time positions. Construction will lead to around 400 temporary positions.

"The former IBM West Campus consists of over 124 acres and 500,000 (sq. feet) of existing space in East Fishkill. Amazon is set to re-develop the site into a state-of-the-art distribution center of 631,000 (sq. feet). They plan to complete the build in June of 2022. This development promises to bring over 500 new jobs to Dutchess County," McGrath Realty added.

