How A New Jersey Man Killed Family In Hudson Valley, New York

They were his own flesh and blood, but what this New Jersey man did inside a Hudson Valley home is very disturbing.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley officials confirmed a New Jersey man killed two women.

New Jersey Man Confesses To Killing Family Members In Rockland County, New York

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Alan Abad, 20, of Westwood, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in Rockland County Court to murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.

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“The defendant brutally and senselessly murdered two women,” Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II stated in a press release. "My office will continue to advocate for them and seek the maximum penalty allowed under the law."

As part of his plea deal, Abad is expected to be sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison

Nephew Admits To Killing Aunts In Spring Valley, New York

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Abad confessed to killing his two aunts, Evelyn Augilar-Agustin and Anabelly Aguilar, on February 15, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m. at 4 Gesner Drive in Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York.

He admitted to using blunt force trauma to Evelyn Aguilar-Agustin’s head, face, and abdomen, which caused her death, and blunt force trauma to Anabelly Aguilar’s head and upper neck, causing cervical spine fractures, brain injuries, and hemorrhages, which caused her death.

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"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and thank my prosecutors and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and professionalism in seeking justice for the victims," Walsh added.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 22. The DA's office recommended the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

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