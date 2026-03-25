Hidden Flaw In Walmart’s New Shopping Carts In New York

Walmart rolled out something new, and shoppers are not happy. We've got a sneak peek of the new look.

Walmart released a shopping cart design. To some, these changes are great! Others are bashing it.

Walmart’s New Shopping Carts Are Already Getting Slammed

Shoppers who have experienced the new carts are already tearing them apart.

The retail giant Walmart recently showed off updated carts that include built-in spots for your phone and your drink.

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"Shop in comfort with our new shopping cart! They hold your drink and your phone," Walmart wrote on Facebook about the new carts.

The redesign features a metal ring near the handle to hold a drink, along with a slot designed to keep your phone within reach while you shop.

What Some Customers Are Saying

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On paper, it sounds convenient. But many customers don't like the change.

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Some shoppers say the added features are making carts bulkier nd harder to use in already crowded aisles.

One customer thinks the wider front will make it tougher for customers to pass each other. Another said it might force people to walk around the cart just to load groceries.

The change also ties into Walmart’s bigger push toward tech-driven shopping, including its “Scan and Go” feature, which lets customers scan items as they shop and skip long checkout lines using the Walmart app.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart, It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

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