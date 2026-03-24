New York State Home To Three Of The Best Buffets In America

A new report ranked the best buffets in the nation. Turns out, New York State has three of the best.

Two of the three are located right here in the Hudson Valley!

Why New Yorkers Love Buffets

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New Yorkers love buffets for their high value, variety, and speed.

Customers can eat as much as they want, have immediate access to food, don't have to wait for wait staff, and many offer diverse options, sometimes luxury options.

A good buffet offers high-quality, fresh food, proper temperature control, and a diverse, clearly labeled selection.

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It balances popular items, as well as luxury options, while looking clean and keeping stations fully stocked.

3 New York State Buffets Among The Top 25 In The Nation

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A spokesperson from BetUS, reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its rankings of the 25 best buffets in America.

The rankings are based on Google review scores as well as buffet and soft drink prices.

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet in Mount Vernon, New York

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Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet in Mount Vernon was New York's highest-rated buffet, placing 8th.

"For $14.99 per adult, diners can enjoy a clean atmosphere and great staff. Soft drinks are an additional $2.49 but live Hibachi and Mongolian cooking stations and a wide variety of seafood prepared daily by on-site chefs are available in an all-you-can-eat fashion, making Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet a go-to destination for visitors in New York," BetUS wrote about Flaming Grill.

Below are the other New York buffets

UMI Hotpot Sushi and Seafood Buffet: White Plains, New York

Ranking: 21

Google Rating: 4.80

Buffet Price: $25.99

Soft Drink Price: $0.00

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet: Bronx, New York

Ranking: 24

Google Rating: 4.30

Buffet Price: $18.99

Soft Drink Price: $0.00

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