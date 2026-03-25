New York State Braces For “Biggest Protest In U.S. History”

The "biggest protest in U.S. history" is expected this weekend against Donald Trump. We've got all of the local locations and times.

That's according to the organizers of the third No King's Protest.

Over 3,000 No Kings Protests Planned

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Organizers predict millions of Americans will take part in this weekend's "No Kings" protests against President Trump. It's set to take place this Saturday, March 28.

"When our families are under attack, and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence. America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people," organizers say.

Over 160 Protests Planned In New York State

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According to the event website, protests are planned in more than 3,000 locations across the U.S., including over 160 in New York State.

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"As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite," organizers add.

Here in the Hudson Valley, events are planned in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester counties.

New York Locations And Times

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Below is a detailed list of confirmed locations and times organized by region.

Hudson Valley

Kingston: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM at Academy Green Park.

Beacon: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Memorial Park.

Poughkeepsie: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM at Victor C. Waryas Park.

New Paltz: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at 25 Plattekill Ave. (Village Hall).

Woodstock: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Village Green.

Newburgh: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Colden and Second Streets.

Yonkers: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Warburton and Odell Avenues.

Additional Locations: Tarrytown (12 PM), Nyack (12 PM), Warwick (10 AM), and Goshen (1 PM).

Capital Region

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Albany (Capitol Park): 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at West Capitol Park.

Albany (Street March): 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Central Avenue (between Colvin Ave. and North Allen St.).

Saratoga Springs: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Congress Park.

Troy: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM at Riverfront Park.

Schenectady/Clifton Park: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Clifton Commons.

Additional Locations: Ballston Spa (10 AM), Glens Falls (10 AM), Greenwich (11:30 AM), and Waterford

New York City (NYC)

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Manhattan (Mass March): Starts at 2:00 PM at 7th Avenue and Central Park South.

Brooklyn (Park Slope): 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the corner of Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza.

Queens (Forest Hills): 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM starting at MacDonald Park, marching to Queens Borough Hall.

Bronx (Riverdale): 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Seton Park (opposite 3223 Independence Ave.).

Staten Island: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at 1698 Victory Blvd.

Long Island

Montauk to Hampton Bays: A 40-mile march starting at 5:00 AM at the Montauk Lighthouse and ending at 8:00 PM.

Riverhead: 12:00 PM start at Riverhead High School, moving to Town Hall and the Supreme Court.

South Huntington: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the intersection of NY-25 and NY-110.

Babylon: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at 200 Sunrise Highway.

Port Jefferson: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM on Rose Avenue.

Central & Western New York

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Syracuse/DeWitt: Demonstrations throughout the day.

Binghamton: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM at the Broome County Courthouse.

Auburn: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM at the Equal Rights Heritage Center.

Olean: 2:00 PM at Lincoln Park.

Additional Locations: Utica, Rome, Oswego, Cortland, Ithaca, and Corning

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