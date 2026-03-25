The ‘Historic’ Secret Behind New York’s 2025 Hunting Season

With 600,000 people armed in the woods, you’d expect the worst, but what actually happened in 2025 has never been seen in New York history.

New York State DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton proudly announced a "historic" hunting year in New York.

2025 Was Safest Hunting Season On Record In New York

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The DEC reports that the 2025 hunting season was the "safest in New York’s recorded history."

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In 2025, there were seven hunting-related shooting incidents, a record low.

“The historic low number of incidents observed in 2025 demonstrates that hunting is safe and is getting safer thanks to the efforts of DEC’s Hunter Education Program, volunteer instructors, and the vigilance of New York’s hunters,” Commissioner Lefton said.

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According to the DEC, hunting is one of the most popular forms of wildlife-related recreation in New York.

Over 600,000 New Yorkers participate each year.

More About 7 Hunting-Related Shooting Incidents

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Of the seven shooting incidents, five were self-inflicted. Two involved more than one person.

One such shooting involved an unlicensed individual who was hunting illegally, officials say.

No deaths were reported.

“In addition to being safe, hunting is ecologically important, helping manage wildlife populations, promoting conservation-related behaviors, and providing a local, affordable food source. I am proud of our team’s efforts to grow New York’s hunting community," Lefton added.

How To Prevent Hunting-Related Shooting Incidents

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According to the DEC, most, "if not all," hunting-related shootings can be prevented if hunters follow these rules:

Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

Control the muzzle, always keep it pointed in a safe direction.

Identify your target and what lies beyond it.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

Wear hunter orange or pink.

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