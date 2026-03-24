Massive Explosion Expected Of World’s Deadliest Creature In New York
Experts warn that a "warm and wet" 2026 summer will trigger a massive explosion of the world's "deadliest" creature in New York
Weather experts warn that this summer is likely to be brutal in terms of mosquito bites.
Warm Wetter Summer, Ideal For Mosquitos
The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2026 summer forecast is calling for a warm and wet summer.
Unfortunately, warm and wet conditions are ideal for mosquitoes. Warmer and wetter conditions create ideal breeding conditions for high mosquito populations.
As a result, increased mosquito activity is predicted.
Mosquitos Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.
Mosquito season in New York typically starts in April and lasts through October, with peak activity occurring during the summer months.
According to the CDC, mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.
Mosquitoes can spread viruses like Zika, West Nile, and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). All three viruses are spread by mosquitoes that can cause fatal infections.
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Did You Know There Are Colors You Can Wear To Help With Mosquito Bites
Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others In New York
Hudson Valley Post learned there are three main reasons why mosquitoes bite some people more than others.
According to Dr. Christopher Bazzolli, an emergency medicine physician for the Cleveland Clinic, body order, body heat, and carbon dioxide are the main factors.
Bazzolli notes that body odor is based on genetics and can't be controlled.
How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases
How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Need extra help fighting off mosquitos? Plant these around your home
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart