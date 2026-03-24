Will You Be Abducted? New York Shockingly High Alien Odds

New York is one of the top spots in the nation for alien abductions and UFO sightings.

This isn't a joke.

New York Now Among Top 3 States For Alien Abductions

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According to a report from Casino.ca, New York ranks No. 3 in the entire U.S. for reported UFO activity.

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That’s based on more than 8,000 sightings recorded since the 1970s, roughly one for every 1,000 residents.

Only Delaware and Washington ranked higher.

Casino.ca reports that there have been 8,314 UFO sightings reported over recent years in New York.

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"So your chances of spotting a mysterious object in the sky (in New York) and being abducted by aliens are pretty high," Casino.ca writes about New York. "New Yorkers are convinced they've encountered UFOs, with one witness describing a 'white, tic-tac-shaped object in the sky' and another reporting a "silver orb flying overhead.'”

The data comes from the National UFO Reporting Center, which tracks reports from across the country.

Recent Reported UFO Sightings

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Years ago, the Hudson Valley thought that aliens were attacking Dutchess Stadium. CLICK HERE or scroll through the photos below.

Why Some In The Hudson Valley Thought Aliens Were Attacking Dutchess Stadium

Some of the most recent sightings in New York include strange lights hovering over Queens and mysterious objects moving across the sky that witnesses say they couldn’t explain.

There have also been some famous cases over the years, including lights spotted over Staten Island and even claims of a high-profile abduction in Manhattan decades ago.

So, if you see something weird in the sky… you’re not the only one.

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