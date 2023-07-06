AIR QUALITY ALERT: Lower Hudson Valley, Thursday July 6th

Once again, the DEC has issued an air quality warning that impacts the Hudson Valley.

Late Wednesday (July 5th) afternoon, a statement went out regarding an air quality health advisory that would be in effect on Thursday July 6th.

Air Quality Health Advisory Issued for Lower Hudson Valley, July 6th

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, indicated that an air quality health advisory has been issued for Thursday July 6th for the 'Lower Hudson Valley' as well as the 'New York City Metro.'

The advisory is effective from 11am until 11pm, and they have cited ozone as the 'pollutant of concern.'

The classification for both areas indicates that the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Technically, pollution levels are reaching elevated levels, and so the New York State Department of Health has highly recommended limiting strenuous outdoor physical activities in order to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

The Impact of Fireworks on Air Quality

The Hudson Valley, similarly to many states across the U.S. has been battling with poor air quality over the past several months due to the Canadian wildfires. Even in the days leading up to 4th of July weekend, warnings were being issued as smoggy skies covered the Hudson Valley.

More than 80 million people across the United States have been under air quality alerts as a result of the wildfires recently, this according to Forbes.

Though another important factor to keep in mind with the current alert, is the impact of the fireworks, and how the recent displays can in fact worsen the air quality.

According to Forbes:

Concentrations of particulate matter–a lethal air pollutant–typically increases 42% on Independence Day due to the fireworks exploding across the country, and the smoke entering U.S. cities from Canadian wildfires could potentially make this year’s celebration worse.

The National Institute of Health added that those considered 'vulnerable' should avoid fireworks, and that several studies have showed increased emergency room visits, especially for those with compromised systems, following fireworks due to the pollutants in the air.

