“Absolutely Disgusting” Discovery At Beloved New York Supermarket

One shopper made an "absolutely disgusting" discovery at one of New York's most popular grocery stores.

New Yorkers are passionate about their favorite grocery stores. A recent study found the 10 most popular supermarkets in the Empire State. Did your favorite make the list? One shopper just made a "disgusting" discovery at one of these popular grocery stores.

"Disgusting" Discovery Made At ALDI

Low-Cost Supermarkets Aldi Has Become The Fastest Growing Supermarket In Britain Getty Images loading...

An upset customer took to social media to share her displeasure about an "absolutely disgusting" shopping experience.

"Dear @AldiUSA this is absolutely disgusting. The store is filthy! I used to love shopping here, now I will avoid it! Register are gross, floors are filthy and there’s no prices in the freezers… #disgusting #dobetter," Jackie Karn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The photo Jackie posted is below:

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

There are around 130 ALDI locations in New York State. Most shoppers are very "satisfied" with the supermarket. ALDI ranks very high in a study that determined the supermarkets in New York with the most satisfied shoppers. See the list below.

Note: ALDI's response to the shopper's "disgusting" discovery is below this list.

ALDI Apologies To Upset Shopper

Economic Warning Signs Increase Getty Images loading...

Karn's tweet caught the attention of ALDI. The company quickly responded with an apology.

"That certainly doesn't look like a pleasant shopping experience, and we'd really like to learn more about what you're seeing in your local ALDI store," ALDI wrote in a response tweet. "Can you please get in touch with our customer service team for further assistance? Thank you!"

Cheapest Grocery Stores In New York

ALDI is also one of New York's cheapest grocery stores. Delish released a list of the Cheapest Grocery Stores In America. New York State is home to over 160 of the cheapest grocery stores.

Aldi

Trader Joes

Lidl

