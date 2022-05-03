Abortion Rights In New York If Roe V. Wade Overturned

New York officials are reacting to a report that the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft document was leaked Monday night by Politico. The report states that Supreme Court Justices plan to overturn abortion rights.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito stated in the leaked document, according to Politico.

New York Gov. 'Horrified' By Leaked Supreme Court Decision

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is "horrified" by the leaked opinion.

"I am horrified by the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion leaked that would overturn the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court's final opinion when it comes to abortion rights," Hochul said in a statement Monday night. "For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible. Just as the Statue of Liberty lifts her lamp tall in our harbor, New York will never stop fighting for what's right — unafraid and undeterred."

Over the weekend, Hochul became a "new grandma." She has vowed to fight for her granddaughter and all women in New York.

"We have been fighting this battle for too long. I refuse to go backward. I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed," Hochul added.

If the Politico report is true, it means the Supreme Court is ready to strike down the 1973 landmark abortion decision early this summer. That would make it up to each state to decide, with about half of the United States expected to ban abortion, if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

Hochul confirmed New York will guarantee women the right to an abortion.

"Let me be loud and clear: New York will always guarantee your right to abortion. You have our word," she tweeted.

New York Senator: Leaked Supreme Court Decision 'an Abomination'

Senator Chuck Schumer, New York’s Senator and the Senate Majority Leader, says if Roe v. Wade is overturned it will be "an abomination."

"The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history," Schumer said in a joint statement with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Several conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the people, have lied to the Senate, ripped up the Constitution, and defiled precedent and the Court’s reputation—all at the expense of women who could soon be stripped of bodily autonomy and constitutional rights."

