9 Upstate New York Animals Found In “Deplore Conditions,” 1 Arrested

A Hudson Valley man was arrested following an investigation by the SPCA.

Photos of the "deplorable conditions" from the Putnam County SPCA are sprinkled throughout this article.

Putnam County, Man Arrested Following Investigation By Putnam County SPCA

The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrest of a resident, over the weekend.

The Putnam County SPCA arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly neglecting four chickens, three ducks, and two roosters.

Last week, the Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division met with case workers of the Putnam County Child Protective Services, who had reported possible animal neglect.

Putnam County Animals Found In "Deplorable Conditions" Removed, Recovering

"Putnam CPS Case workers had already opened a case regarding the care of a teenager at the residence when ducks, roosters, and chickens were also observed in deplorable conditions," the Putnam County SPCA stated in a press release.

After a criminal investigation by Putnam County SPCA Detectives animal cruelty charges were filed against the unnamed 57-year-old man from Putnam County.

"Due to the nature of the case and the involvement of Child Protective Services, names and addresses are being withheld," Putnam County officials stated in Hudson Valley Post.

The Putnam County man was charged with nine counts of Failure to Provide Sustenance and nine counts of Neglect of Impounded Animals.

The good news, the nine animals were removed and placed with foster care where they are recovering, officials say.

