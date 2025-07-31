Why 750,000 New York Kids May Lose Their Insurance

New York is warning that nearly 1 million children could lose health insurance because of a policy change.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is out with a stern warning to parents and caretakers in New York.

Nearly 1 Million Children May Lose Health Insurance In New York State

Denver Hospital Vaccinates Children After CDC Approval Getty Images loading...

Hochul is warning that a "new federal policy" threatens to disrupt health coverage for more than 750,000 children across the Empire State.

“New York will not stand by while the federal government jeopardizes children’s health coverage,” Hochul said. “This misguided policy threatens the progress we’ve made in keeping young children connected to care during the most critical years of their development."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul's office says if action isn't taken, over more than 750,000 could lose coverage when the new policy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services takes effect in 2027.

Where Children In New York Could Lose Health Insurance

Hochul's office sent Hudson Valley Post newly released county-level data showing that thousands of children in every county may lose health insurance. That breakdown is below:

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

"We will use every tool at our disposal to protect access to Medicaid and Child Health Plus for the more than 750,000 young children across New York State who depend on it for a healthy start in life," Hochul added.

Earlier this year, New York implemented a policy ensuring continuous coverage for children from birth to age six enrolled in Medicaid and Child Health Plus. According to Hochul's office, a recent decision from Trump's White House will phase out programs that provide continuous Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul And NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Announcement On Gun Violence Getty Images loading...

"Gaps in coverage for young children can be detrimental to their long-term health and well-being. These experiences can have negative long-term implications for children's mental and physical health, educational attainment, and financial security," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Another disturbing report found that many Upstate New York hospitals are in danger of closing. CLICK HERE to read more.

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York A new study by the U.S. Career Institute has determined what kills New Yorkers most... and it's a doozy. Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group