Bridge Over New York Thruway Reopens After $7.8 Million Upgrade

New York Gov. Hochul announced bridge work in the Hudson Valley was completed ahead of schedule.

Hochul announced that the Meadow Hill Road bridge over the Thruway (I-87) in the Town of Newburgh reopened to traffic on Friday, June 12.

Meadow Hill Bridge In Newburgh, New York, Is Complete

Thruway Authority Thruway Authority

Thousands travel over the bridge each day, officials say.

The $7.8 million project replaces a 72-year-old bridge and represents the second major Thruway bridge completed in the Hudson Valley this spring.

“New York State is focused on modernizing its transportation infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said. “The reopening of the Meadow Hill Road bridge by the Thruway Authority is another example of ensuring that the roads and bridges connecting our communities remain strong and reliable.”

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The new bridge is much wider, adds a sidewalk, and provides increased vertical clearance to improve safety, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

“The new Meadow Hill Road bridge is the kind of investment that makes a real difference for our community — improving safety, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring this critical corridor can meet the needs of residents for decades to come," State Senator Rob Rolison said.

Thruway Authority Thruway Authority

The old bridge was 72-years-old. The new bridge is expected to last for 75 years, it features an 11-foot-wide travel lane in each direction, a 6-foot-wide shoulder on the south side, and a 5-foot-wide shoulder with a sidewalk on the north side.

The project also increased the vertical clearance over the Thruway from 14 feet 3 inches to 16 feet 10 inches, enhancing safety and reducing the risk of bridge hits.

The repairs caused some lane closures on the New York State Thruway, just north of exit 17, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on weeknights.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “Completion of the Meadow Hill Road Bridge over I-87 is great news. The addition of a sidewalk is a welcome improvement, allowing for safe pedestrian passage across the new span.”

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