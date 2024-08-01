72 Popular Candies Sold In New York Linked To Cancer, Toxic Metal

A lot of popular candy sold in New York has been linked to cancer and toxic metals.

A new study from George Washington University found chocolate products sold in the United States "contain heavy metals that exceed guidelines, including higher concentrations in organic products."

Study Finds Many Chocolate Products Contaminated by Heavy Metals

For the past 8-years, George Washington University researchers analyzed 72 consumer chocolate products, including dark chocolate.

Researchers tested the chocolates each year looking for "contamination with lead, cadmium and arsenic, heavy metals that pose a significant health hazard in sufficient amounts."

All tested positive for traces of toxic metals, according to George Washington University.

“We all love chocolate but it’s important to indulge with moderation as with other foods that contain heavy metals including large fish like tuna and unwashed brown rice,” George Washington University stated in a press release. “While it's not practical to avoid heavy metals in your food entirely, you must be cautious of what you are eating and how much.”

While all tested positive for traces of toxic metals, about half "exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for lead.

According to researchers, 43 percent of products studied "exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for lead" and 35 percent "exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for cadmium."

"Surprisingly, organic labeled products showed higher levels of both lead and cadmium compared to non-organic products," GWU adds.

Officials say for the average person, one serving of chocolate "may not pose significant health risks, but multiple servings or combining consumption with "other sources of heavy metals could lead to exposures that exceed the maximum allowable dose level."

May Cause Cancer, Other Serious Health Risks

Multiple servings could kidney dysfunction, heart disease, cognitive deficit, diabetes and cancer, according to researchers.

"I doubt most companies even know that their chocolate is contaminated to any serious degree," the study's lead author, Jacob Hands, said. "Understanding and having an honest and direct conversation about risk and how to mitigate the introduction of metals from their resource sites is advisable!"

Researchers didn't say which chocolates were tested or where the candy was purchased.

A recent similar study from Consumer Reports, found many popular chocolate products contain high levels of heavy metals.

CLICK HERE to see the brand names.

