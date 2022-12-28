65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York

Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation.

Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car

The preliminary investigation shows that a car being driven by a 60-year-old woman hit a 65-year-old woman riding her bike on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston, New York.

The unnamed 65-year-old woman was taken to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Mary's Avenue campus. She was treated at the hospital for various injuries but later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Kingston Police Department.

"The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Names are being withheld until notification to the next of kin can be made," the Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.

Police did not provide an update on the 60-year-old driver.

Help Needed As Police In Ulster County Investigate Fatal Crash

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department.

"Anyone with further information that can assist in this case is asked to please contact (the) Kingston Police Department at (845)-331-8404 or detective Jason Charest at Jcharest@kingston-ny.gov," the Kingston Police Department added.

