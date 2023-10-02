5 New York Towns Named ‘Coziest’ To Visit This Winter In America

Is your hometown going to have an influx of out-of-state visitors? A few locations in the Hudson Valley are among the 50 coziest towns to visit this winter.

Is your town on the list? Get ready for many out-of-state visitors.

What is Cozy?

LARISA DUKA LARISA DUKA loading...

Merriam-Webster defines cozy as "enjoying or affording warmth and ease" or "marked by or providing contentment or comfort."

Our friends at Stacker recently highlighted "50 cozy towns to visit this winter."

"Whether you're interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone," Stacker sates.

How Cozy List Was Crafted

Stacker ranked "cozy" towns by looking at ratings for News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, visitor opinions, activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions.

New York State Dominated "Cozy" List To Visit

Google Google loading...

Below is the full "cozy" list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State dominated the list. Did your hometown, or a place you visit make the list?

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

These Towns In Hudson Valley, New York State Make Cozy List

The following hometowns made the list.

Barryville, New York

Livingston Manor, New York

Lake Placid, New York

Lake George, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing